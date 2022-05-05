Nice end to the week before showers, thunderstorms return for Mother's Day

Highs today were mostly in the 60s with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Most of the rain stayed out of the Coulee Region. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures dip into the 40s along with light and variable winds.
A nice end to the week tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 60s with decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph out of the ENE.
Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s by Friday night.
A sunny Saturday is on tap with highs reaching the 70s.