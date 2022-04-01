No April Fools' Joke - Rain and snow expected overnight

High pressure is building just in time for the first day of April. Expect mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. The nice weather won't last long though, as clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker.
Rain and snow move in late tonight and linger into Saturday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible south of I-90. Locally, higher amounts of up to 4 inches are possible where snow banding sets up. Areas north of I-90 will see up to half an inch of snow. Accumulation will be mainly on cold, grassy surfaces. Slippery, snow-covered roads with limited visibility are possible where heavier snowfall occurs. Things will clear out with nice conditions Saturday afternoon and highs topping out in the 40s.