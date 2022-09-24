 Skip to main content
Occasional showers mark the start of the weekend

There may be some patchy fog this morning, but it will quickly dissipate. Expect a few showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 60s, with some places seeing 70s. Saturday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few showers. A rumble of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

A few showers are possible on Sunday morning, but the sky will clear by afternoon. Winds from the northwest will be gusty at times. Temperatures will reach the 60s.

