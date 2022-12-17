Old man winter to deliver more snow, bitterly cold temperatures to the Coulee Region

Light snow will continue this evening before tapering off by midnight. Expect bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills below zero. Areas of fog are possible after midnight and will persist into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the teens, with subzero wind chills. Cloud cover will decrease in the afternoon. Snow returns on Monday afternoon and continues through Monday night. Total accumulations will be light, with only a few inches expected.
