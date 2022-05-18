One cool and cloudy day before a brief warm up and strong storms on Thursday

So far, La Crosse saw about 0.30" of rain from Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. La Crosse saw a heavier band, but other areas also received rain, but totals ranged from a couple hundredths of an inch to a little over a quarter of an inch.
Although Wednesday started rainy, the rest of the day will be cloudy and cool. Rain will taper off through the mid morning hours. We will then see decreasing clouds across the Coulee Region for a partly cloudy sky and highs near 69 before isolated thunderstorms return to the area.
After isolated storms depart we will see lows near 53