One last mild day before the cold air drops back in

Temperatures are holding onto the 20s overnight with cloudy skies. A warm front will continue to advance and bring high temperatures towards the mid to upper 30s. Yet, winds will be increasing this afternoon, which will start to bring a chill to the air.
Winds will gust up to 25 mph behind the warm front. With each frontal passage there is a slight chance for precipitation, but not expecting accumulation. Once the cold front slides through the region this evening winds pick up the pace. Winds gusting up to 40 mph will drop in the frigid cold temperatures.