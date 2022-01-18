 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Temperatures Moving In...

.Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined
with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to
20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern
Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into
Thursday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

One last mild day before the cold air drops back in

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures are holding onto the 20s overnight with cloudy skies. A warm front will continue to advance and bring high temperatures towards the mid to upper 30s. Yet, winds will be increasing this afternoon, which will start to bring a chill to the air.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph behind the warm front. With each frontal passage there is a slight chance for precipitation, but not expecting accumulation. Once the cold front slides through the region this evening winds pick up the pace. Winds gusting up to 40 mph will drop in the frigid cold temperatures.

Get a look at the cold air return here...

Tags

