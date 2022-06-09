One more day of sunshine before rain chances return with a warm up

Wednesday brought some nice weather after morning showers left and highs reached the mid to upper 70s. A few more spotty showers came into Wednesday evening as well.
Thursday looks to keep similar, yet comfortable temperatures around. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s on your Thursday. It will be a great day to do some chores or just enjoy being outside before rain returns this weekend.
A high pressure system will stick around and keep us dry and clear for most of the day and even a little ...read about the weekend rain chances here.