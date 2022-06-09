 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One more day of sunshine before rain chances return with a warm up

  • 0

Wednesday brought some nice weather after morning showers left and highs reached the mid to upper 70s. A few more spotty showers came into Wednesday evening as well.

Thursday looks to keep similar, yet comfortable temperatures around. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s on your Thursday. It will be a great day to do some chores or just enjoy being outside before rain returns this weekend.

A high pressure system will stick around and keep us dry and clear for most of the day and even a little ...read about the weekend rain chances here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you