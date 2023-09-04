 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Lows tonight will only fall
to the mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels climb tonight and Tuesday,
resulting in higher heat indices compared to the last few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...

The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.

One more day of sweaty weather before a cold front containing strong to severe storms moves through the Coulee Region

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Happy Labor Day! For those that enjoy it, I hope you were able to enjoy the excessive heat that we have been having. For those looking for a bit more cooler weather, you are up next soon as a cold front that's expected to be here by tomorrow will give you less humidity but also storm chances. 

Tonight is going to be a muggy one as temperatures only fall to the upper 70s. Tomorrow is another hot one in the mid 90s with storms possibly in the late afternoon and evening. 

For more information about storms and when we will have much more comfortable temps, click here. 