One more day of sweaty weather before a cold front containing strong to severe storms moves through the Coulee Region

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Happy Labor Day! For those that enjoy it, I hope you were able to enjoy the excessive heat that we have been having. For those looking for a bit more cooler weather, you are up next soon as a cold front that's expected to be here by tomorrow will give you less humidity but also storm chances.
Tonight is going to be a muggy one as temperatures only fall to the upper 70s. Tomorrow is another hot one in the mid 90s with storms possibly in the late afternoon and evening.
