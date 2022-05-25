One more gloomy day before spring sunshine returns

It was a wet Wednesday across the Coulee Region as an upper level low continued on its path to the east. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, cooler than normal, thanks to all the cloud cover today. Northerly winds made it feel a little cool. Another wave of rainfall arrives around midnight and lingers through tomorrow. High temperatures will continue to be below-normal in the 60s. The low pressure will finally exit and the skies will clear Thursday night as temperatures drop into the low 50s.
Find out if the weather will cooperate for Memorial Day weekend