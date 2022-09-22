 Skip to main content
Patchy frost tonight followed by rain showers Friday afternoon

  • Updated
It was a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 60s and sunny skies. 

Cloud cover increases tonight ahead of our next weather system. Patchy frost is possible in Jackson and Monroe counties, where temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Low 40s are anticipated for the remainder of the region.

We will wake up to fog Friday morning, but it will quickly dissipate. Showers are expected to arrive during the afternoon, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers are expected to persist overnight, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Here are details on the weather expected this weekend

