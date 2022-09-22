Patchy frost tonight, rain arrives tomorrow

Sunny skies and northerly breezes made for a gorgeous Thursday with highs in the 60s.
Cloud cover increases tonight ahead of our next weather system. Patchy frost is possible in our northeastern counties, where temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Low 40s are anticipated for the remainder of the region.
Fog is also possible through Friday morning. Showers are expected to arrive Friday afternoon, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers are expected to persist overnight, with lows in the 40s and 50s.