Pattern change to deliver beneficial rainfall to the Coulee Region

A lot of sunshine made for a nice Wednesday. High temperatures in the Coulee Region ranged from the mid-40s to the lower-50s as northwesterly winds continued to bring in Canadian air. Lows will range from the mid-20s to the lower-30s. Partly cloudy skies will prevail, with west-southwest winds.

Thursday will bring more dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s. The winds will be from the west-northwest.

Southerly winds bring in warmer air on Friday, with highs in the lower-70s, which is above-average for a change.

Here are details on our next chance of rain

