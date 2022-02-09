Periodic flurries today as active weather takes over

Temperatures yesterday were held within the upper 30s due to cloudier afternoon skies. Plenty of snow melt occurred yesterday and continues to happen overnight.
Under strengthening westerly winds, temperatures have stayed within the mid to upper 30s. For much of the day, temperatures will stay steady in the 30s. Winds gusts could be up to 25 mph which will make the mild 30s feel cooler, but melting will definitely continue. Even with melting, periodic flurries/wintry mix is possible. Slick roads could develop but little to no accumulation is expected.