We finally are going to get some much needed rainfall as a low pressure system moves into Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected off and on through Monday afternoon
- Austin Haskins, Kyle Weiss
Austin Haskins
WQOW Daybreak Meteorologist
Kyle Weiss
Daybreak Meteorologist
