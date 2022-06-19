A picture perfect Father's Day is on tap for the Coulee Region with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s, and 10 to 20 mph south breezes. Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and south winds are forecast for tonight.
Picture perfect Father's Day on tap for the Coulee Region
Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
