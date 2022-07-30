The Coulee Region experienced a sunny start to the weekend. In most spots, temperatures reached the 80s. Mostly sunny skies and lows in the 50s and 60s are forecast for tonight, coupled with light southerly winds. Ahead of our next storm system, southerly breezes will pick up tomorrow. Increasing clouds will produce isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, primarily north of I-90. Humid conditions and highs in the 80s are forecast. A low pressure system with a trailing front will contribute to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms to the northwest of La Crosse have a small chance of becoming severe. Large hail and strong winds are the main concerns.
Pleasant evening before unsettled weather arrives
- Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
