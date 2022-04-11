 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Monday followed by possible severe storms Tuesday, Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

A nice start to the week is on tap as skies clear by this afternoon with temperatures rising to near 60 degrees. The nice conditions continue tonight with light winds and temperatures dipping into the 40s under mostly clear skies.

We are monitoring the potential for a multi-day severe weather event. A low pressure system will be approaching on Tuesday with a warm front lifting north. Showers are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon. As we go into the evening hours, thunderstorms will roll in. A few of the storms could be severe, with the main threats being heavy rainfall, lightning, and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question, mainly along and south of I-90. 

Learn about the chance of severe weather on Wednesday

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you