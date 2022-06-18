 Skip to main content
Pleasant weather continues into Father's Day

Sunny skies, southerly winds, and temperatures in the 70s and 80s marked the start of the weekend. Tonight will bring mostly clear skies, a low of 60 degrees, and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Find out your Father's Day forecast here

