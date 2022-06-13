Possible strong to severe storms Monday will usher in a hot and humid Tuesday

The weekend brought a few rain showers before wrapping up nicely on Sunday. Monday will bring some big changes back into the forecast.
Monday will start calm before showers and thunderstorms become likely just before lunchtime. We could see showers entering the Coulee Region as early as 9a.m. Monday and hitting La Crosse around 11a.m. Storms will depart around 4p.m. Monday. Highs on Monday will be near 80, but it is dependent on how much rain and how much sun we receive.
Some storms can become strong to severe as we have a level 2 or a slight risk of severe storms. The main threats with these storms will be ...read about Mondays severe weather threat here.