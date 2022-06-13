 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Possible strong to severe storms Monday will usher in a hot and humid Tuesday

The weekend brought a few rain showers before wrapping up nicely on Sunday. Monday will bring some big changes back into the forecast.

Monday will start calm before showers and thunderstorms become likely just before lunchtime. We could see showers entering the Coulee Region as early as 9a.m. Monday and hitting La Crosse around 11a.m. Storms will depart around 4p.m. Monday. Highs on Monday will be near 80, but it is dependent on how much rain and how much sun we receive.

Some storms can become strong to severe as we have a level 2 or a slight risk of severe storms. The main threats with these storms will be ...read about Mondays severe weather threat here.

