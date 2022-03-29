Potent spring storm to bring wind, rain, snow to the Coulee Region

High pressure has moved out of the region, with southerly winds ushering in milder temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. High temperatures this afternoon will rebound into the low 40s. Expect increasing cloud cover heading towards lunchtime ahead of a low pressure system. During the afternoon, sporadic rain showers will move in from the southwest. Winds will pick up this afternoon and into the evening, with gusts reaching 40 mph.
Rain will become more widespread as the evening progresses, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected.