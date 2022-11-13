Expect partly cloudy skies today as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be cold, with highs only topping out in the 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping into the teens and twenties.
Quiet end to the weekend, snow to kick off the new week
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
