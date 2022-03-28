 Skip to main content
Quiet Monday, active weather arrives Tuesday

Today will be milder after a chilly weekend as high pressure moves east, allowing easterly breezes to warm temperatures into the 40s by late afternoon. Today will see increasing cloud cover ahead of our next weather maker. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall into the twenties tonight.

Learn about the active weather expected mid-week

