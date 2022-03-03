 Skip to main content
Quiet through Friday before an impressive storm set-up Saturday

  • Updated
Early this morning snow showers are to the southwest of the region. The farther north/northeast you are within the Coulee Region, the colder you are. Yet, the colder temperatures signal clear skies. The majority of the area has fallen to the low-20s.

Cloud cover will continue to hug the southwest corner of the region today. As for those along and north of I-90, sunshine could make appearances, however, today stays cool. Temperatures will hold within the 30s under the cool northerly wind.

Warming quickly returns with high temperatures will climb towards the mid-40s Friday. Winds will pick up into the afternoon under cloudy skies as the next impactful storm moves in.

Here is a look at the impressive storm set-up for Saturday...

