Rain chances finally return to the Coulee Region as temperatures and humidity both will increase

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Memorial Day weekend was completely dry. It's very difficult to put this into a historical context because Memorial Day doesn't fall on the same date every year, but it isn't super common for three consecutive days in the month of May to all be 100% dry, so I'd imagine a weekend this nice this time of the year isn't something that's happened on many Memorial Day weekends.
Highs warmed up quickly this afternoon after clouds stuck around through early afternoon. Most ended up in the 80s. There actually was rain on radar late morning through mid-afternoon, but the air was so dry that it didn't reach the ground.
May is typically a rainy month, but it wasn't this year. La Crosse hasn't even picked up 2 inches rain this month and is over 2" below average. This month's deficit is enough to put meteorological spring (Mar-Apr-May) below average, too, and drop our year's surplus down to nearly 1.5". Over half of our rain came on May 5 and 14, and we haven't picked up more than 1/4" since the 14th, over two weeks ago.
The weather pattern is finally beginning to change... READ MORE