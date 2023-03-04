Rain chances to start our first full week of March

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
As we have begun March, our temperatures have been really nice, reaching the mid 40s. Heading towards our first full week of March, we will continue those type of temperatures, but we will have plenty of rain chances and a hint as to what temperatures will look like by the middle of the month.
Most of our Sunday we will be quiet with cloudy skies, but by the evening hours, we will start to see some precipitation in the form of rain and snow.
Temperatures throughout afternoon and late evening are going to maintain above freezing temperatures, so even if it does look like it will be more of a mix or all snow, it will be more in the form of rain.
