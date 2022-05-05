Rain moves south to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Plenty of sunshine and warm highs in the mid 60s came out for Star Wars Day. A difference into Cinco de Mayo is that rain will try to make a return to the forecast with cloud coverage throughout the day.
Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few drops of rain, can't be ruled out in the afternoon, but it wont add up to much.
Pollen counts high for trees and poplar, but low for elm.