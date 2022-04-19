Rain returns Wednesday after a nice and nearly perfect Tuesday

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Upper Midwest has had more than its fair share of cold and dreary weather over the past several weeks, but today was quite a bit better. There was plenty of sunshine and no rain or snow fell from the sky.
Temperatures were a bit below average, though, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. While this isn't perfect and still more than 10 degrees below La Crosse's average high of 61, temps were about 10 degrees warmer than the past several days. In addition, there was very little wind today. We have been quite breezy over the past week or two, and the weather turns windy again with the next round of rain that arrives tomorrow.
A band of very light rain is trying to move through the Coulee Region this evening. A few light showers will be possible tonight as the warm front that's causing this light rain passes through. The warm front also brings warmer air, by definition. Lows will only fall to around 40 tonight which is right at La Crosse's average low.
Highs tomorrow will also be near 50 much like today, however the low pressure system's cold front arrives... READ MORE