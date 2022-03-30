Rain, snow, and wind - oh my!

We had rainfall earlier this morning and even some thunderstorms. Freezing rain northeast of I-94 has caused areas of slippery roads. We will see a brief dry slot the rest of the morning, but moisture will start to fill back in going into the afternoon. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible, which could result in river levels in the area to increase. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Things turn wintry heading into tonight as the low pressure slides off to the northeast. Cold air will be drawn into the system, allowing for snow to mix in with rain, becoming all snow after midnight, with things drying out by Thursday afternoon.
A few slushy inches of snow are possible. Slippery roadways are possible, but the snow should mainly accumulate on cold, grassy surfaces.