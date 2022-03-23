 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Rain, snow to linger into Thursday morning

  • Updated
It was a soggy Wednesday across the Coulee Region as a low-pressure system delivered rain for most of the day. The clouds and rain kept the temperatures in the 40s, which is seasonal.

Most spots have picked up less than an inch of rain within the past 48 hours. There are some localized higher amounts of over one inch. 

Snow will mix in going through tonight and linger into Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch are possible. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. 

Cloud cover sticks around during the afternoon, with highs reaching the 40s. 

Find out what weather to expect this weekend

