Rain still possible into the evening hours for the Coulee Region. Sunshine and breezy weather to follow

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our weekend has started off warm and dry, but we aren't out of any rain chances just yet. For our evening, we look to get that rain that we have been needing. After rain, we will be in for a few nice sunny days before chances of storms return.
For the late evening of Saturday, we will have isolated to scattered showers, lasting into the early morning hours of Sunday. These showers will be light to moderate in intensity so heavy rainfall is not expected.
