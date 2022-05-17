Rain tonight ahead of two chances for stronger storms: tomorrow afternoon and Thursday night

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures this afternoon were colder under thicker cloud cover south and west of La Crosse where a warm front is approaching the Coulee Region. Temps were actually warmer on the north side of that warm front for La Crosse and areas towards Sparta and Black River Falls where there was more sunshine.
That front will continue northeast tonight, and scattered showers will become likely along with an isolated rumble of thunder or two. A few showers will continue through tomorrow morning before the sky clears for the afternoon.
There is a small chance for a few isolated storms to develop north of the Twin Cities late tomorrow afternoon. If they develop, they will travel southeast near and the Mississippi River and will be in the Coulee Region by... READ MORE