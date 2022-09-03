Refreshingly cool tonight, warm tomorrow

We had plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the wake of last night's cold front that delivered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today were in the 70s and 80s. Dew points dropped to the 50s, making it feel fantastic. We also had breezy winds from the north.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight, with mostly clear skies and light northeasterly winds.
On Sunday, high pressure builds in, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s, and light east-northeast winds. Dew points will remain in the 50s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a chance of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s.