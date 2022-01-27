Relief from the cold is short-lived

Temperatures out the door are up to 55 degrees warmer than yesterday. Under the gray skies, temperatures have warmed to the mid-20s, however, a strong wind continues to bring a chill. Feel-like temperatures are within the single digits.
A few flurries are possible as a cold front swings through the region. This cold front will also bring back the cold, winter air. Throughout the day temperatures will gradually fall.
Under clearing skies tonight, temperatures fall back below zero. With light winds, widespread wind chill headlines do not look likely.
Click here for a look at the ups and downs taking us through the last weekend of January..