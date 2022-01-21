 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Replacing the cold with snow

The coldest morning of the week is here but there are much lighter winds. A Wind Chill Advisory will continue for much of the Coulee Region through noon. Due to temperatures being so cold, even the slightest wind creates dangerous wind chills.

Changes in the pattern will start today. Southerly winds will tap into the region this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. The winds and sunshine will help to usher high temperatures back into the teens.

Three different rounds of snow will push through this weekend - Time it out here!

