River levels continue to recede towards minor flood stage by the end of the week as forecast remains mostly dry

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Now that April is over, getting additional snow is rare in the Coulee Region though not impossible. May 28 (1947) is the date of La Crosse's latest measurable snow in spring, but the second latest is much earlier in the month on May 10 (1902), and forecast temperatures are rising for at least the first week of May.
La Crosse picked up the 15th highest amount of snow this winter in its history, but areas to the north were even higher. St. Cloud, Duluth, and Rhinelander all recorded the most amount of winter snow in their histories, and it's likely that areas in between those spots, perhaps even down to about highway US-8, also were near the most ever snowfall.
All this snow melted and caused our spring river flooding, which is thankfully continuing to recede. The Mississippi River at La Crosse fell from major to moderate flood category over the weekend and is now only a foot from minor flood stage. We should get to that mark... READ MORE