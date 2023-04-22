Rivers levels continue to increase as rain chances decrease

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Mississippi River has continued to rise this week and it is far from over, as the next five to ten days see it increase to really high levels. What will help though, is our next five days are going to be pretty dry.
The current level the river is at is at a moderate stage. By Sunday night into Monday, we will see it increase to major levels and staying at that level through most of the week next week.
At this stage, it is important to note to stay away from the river as much as possible. The river is cold and moving quickly.
If you see any large puddle of water from flooding, make sure to not walk or drive through it, as there is no telling how deep it actually is.
