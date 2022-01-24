Rounds of snow end and the cold returns

For the third morning in a row, slippery roads are possible. An inch to 2 inches fell across the region from an overnight system. Snow showers again were very light and powdery.
The weather pattern will change today. First, as snow showers dissipate this morning, there will be a chance for afternoon sunshine. Yet, strong winds up to 25 mph will cause the overnight snowfall to blow and drift.
Travel will continue to be difficult due to low visibility but winds will also bring back the cold air. Today's high temperature will hover in the teens before dropping below zero through tomorrow morning.