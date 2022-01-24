 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Southwest and south-central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rounds of snow end and the cold returns

  • Updated
  • 0

For the third morning in a row, slippery roads are possible. An inch to 2 inches fell across the region from an overnight system. Snow showers again were very light and powdery.

The weather pattern will change today. First, as snow showers dissipate this morning, there will be a chance for afternoon sunshine. Yet, strong winds up to 25 mph will cause the overnight snowfall to blow and drift.

Travel will continue to be difficult due to low visibility but winds will also bring back the cold air. Today's high temperature will hover in the teens before dropping below zero through tomorrow morning.

Take a look at the return of the cold air here...

Tags

Recommended for you