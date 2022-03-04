Saturday spring storms

Out the door temperatures are seasonal in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Today will stay gloomy but winds will start to strengthen from the south to bring back warming. Highs will reach the mid-40s with winds gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Any precipitation will hold off until after midnight. The warm sector continues to shift north, which is decreasing the chance for a wintry mix. Yet, will not rule out the chance for freezing rain at the onset before transitioning to all rain showers.