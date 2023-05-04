 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely tomorrow with isolated to scattered chances continue through weekend

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Most of the Coulee Region stayed in the mid to upper 40s for lows last night, but areas to the east and southeast of La Crosse dropped into the 30s, including subfreezing lows in Sparta and Black River Falls.

Afternoon highs were the warmest since La Crosse's 85° high 20 days ago on April 14. Highs were in the mid to upper 70s everywhere with a few spots hitting the 80° mark.

Another milestone was hit on the Mississippi River at La Crosse. For the first time since April 18, the river is below the Moderate flood stage. The river is expected to fall another foot by Sunday afternoon to drop below the flood stage for the first time since April 17.

While the radar remains dry this evening, that will change... READ MORE