Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely tomorrow with isolated to scattered chances continue through weekend

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Most of the Coulee Region stayed in the mid to upper 40s for lows last night, but areas to the east and southeast of La Crosse dropped into the 30s, including subfreezing lows in Sparta and Black River Falls.
Afternoon highs were the warmest since La Crosse's 85° high 20 days ago on April 14. Highs were in the mid to upper 70s everywhere with a few spots hitting the 80° mark.
Another milestone was hit on the Mississippi River at La Crosse. For the first time since April 18, the river is below the Moderate flood stage. The river is expected to fall another foot by Sunday afternoon to drop below the flood stage for the first time since April 17.
While the radar remains dry this evening, that will change...