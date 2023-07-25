Scorching temps, high humidity and showers carry us through the week

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday. In fact, we're already seeing some fog developing for our Tuesday morning! So far, it has been a bit on the warmer side too and temps will only go up from there.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s along with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon. Also, as we head into the afternoon, Air Quality Alerts will expire.
The overnight will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s. A low pressure system will ...READ MORE.