 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seasonable and dry weather through the end of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Today was a pleasant day, with most locations seeing temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover increased this afternoon, but we stayed dry. A trough will pass through tonight, but we'll continue to stay dry. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow's clouds will dissipate, and by the afternoon, it will be sunny. Southerly winds will aid in warming temperatures into the low 60s, which is above-average. 

Find out if the weather will cooperate on Halloween

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you