A warm front lifted north today with southerly winds driving in warmer and moist air. The warm and moist atmosphere allowed for showers and storms to develop this evening, some of which became severe producing hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.
Severe threat ends across the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today