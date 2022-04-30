High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds out of the south. A low-pressure system continued to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region today. Over the past 24 hours, we have received rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter of an inch to more than 1 inch. The risk of severe weather has ended for the Coulee Region, but showers linger into tonight.
Severe threat ends, but the rain continues
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
- Updated
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today