Severe Weather Awareness Week begins cooler with rain chances

It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Expect different topics each day from Stormtracker 19 on Facebook. Meteorologist Miller Hyatt will have these topics each morning on our social media.
Severe weather is not in the Stormtracker 19 forecast.
Temps will climb a bit for the next couple days, but there will be rain chances. Most of Tuesday will remain dry as chances for scattered showers don't arrive until at least the afternoon.
The best chance will be with a line of showers, possibly with thunder, tomorrow evening. Then, expect another dry stretch through the first half of Wednesday before scattered showers return with a cold front.
Precipitation should stay all rain, but... READ MORE