Severe weather possible across the Coulee Region on Monday

The weekend came to a close on a warm note, with highs in the 70s and predominantly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will persist tonight, with temperatures falling into the 60s and mild southeasterly winds.
Early Monday morning fog is possible, but it will dissipate later in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive about 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. The Coulee Region faces a marginal to slight risk of severe weather. Heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail are the primary concerns. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. It will also be muggy, with breezy east-to-southeast winds.
Expect a stray shower Monday night along with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s, and southeast breezes.