Severe weather possible across the Coulee Region

  Updated
A slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for this afternoon and evening across the Coulee Region. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the Coulee Region until 7 p.m.  Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible between 9 p.m. and midnight. 

Here are more details on the severe weather threat

