A slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for this afternoon and evening across the Coulee Region. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the Coulee Region until 7 p.m. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Severe weather possible across the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
