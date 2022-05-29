Severe Weather possible for portions of the Coulee Region overnight

It was a summer-like Sunday across the Coulee Region, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There were a few showers and thunderstorms around the area. It was also humid and breezy.
Lows in the 70s are expected tonight, with showers and thunderstorms entering our western counties around 4 a.m. This round could potentially become strong to severe, primarily west and north of La Crosse. Lows in the 70s are expected tonight, with showers and thunderstorms entering our western counties around 4 a.m. This round could potentially become strong to severe, primarily west and north of La Crosse. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. It certainly will be a warm, humid, breezy, and wet Memorial Day. Highs approach 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Monday night. This round has a higher chance of being strong to severe. We will continue to keep an eye on the trends.