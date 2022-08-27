Severe weather possible this evening, tomorrow night

It's a stormy start to the weekend across the Coulee Region. A round of showers and thunderstorms this morning brought a lot of rain. We had a brief break from the action during the afternoon.
During the evening, a second round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive. This round has the potential to deliver severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado, mainly west of the Mississippi River. Heavy rainfall could lead to areas of flash flooding overnight.