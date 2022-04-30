 Skip to main content
Severe weather possible today for portions of the Coulee Region

A low-pressure system will travel north today, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph. 

There is a chance of severe weather, mainly south of I-90, from midday through 7 p.m.. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. 

Showers and thunderstorms linger into tonight, but the severe weather threat will have ended. 

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are possible through Sunday, with isolated spots approaching 1 inch. 

