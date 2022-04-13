Showers and thunderstorms continue today, windy and chilly Thursday

We had severe thunderstorms overnight across the Coulee Region, with reports of wind damage and hail. Radar estimated rainfall shows up to 4 inches have fallen across western portions of the Coulee Region. This has led to rises in rivers.
Thankfully, no severe weather is expected today, but we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms as the low pressure system scoots east. No severe weather is expected today. A cold front will sweep through the Coulee Region this morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon.